INS Satpura, Kadmatt on overseas deployment to Malaysia

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): Indian Navy Ships Satpura and Kadmatt on Saturday arrived at Malaysia's Port Klang on a four-day visit.

The ships were sent to the region as a part of India's strong commitment of ensuring security and stability in the South East Asian region through enhancing collective abilities of the Asian countries.

The visit is aimed to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the visit, in addition to various social calls and friendly sports fixtures, the two navies would take part in a joint Human Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, aimed at enhancing the readiness potential to manage natural and man-made disasters.

The visit will culminate with a Passage Exercise with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). (ANI)