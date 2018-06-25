INS Shakti and Kamorta 'Open to Visitors' during Indonesia visit

[India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta which are on a three-day visit to Makassar, Indonesia were 'Open to Visitors' on Sunday.

Over a 100 people visited the ships and were given a guided tour of the ships.

The Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships INS Shakti and INS Kamorta reached the Port of Makassar, Indonesia on Saturday for a three-day visit to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies for security and stability in the region.

This is part of the operational reach and pursuit of India's 'Act East' policy.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The official twitter handle of the spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Saturday tweeted, #BridgesofFriendship IN Ships Kamorta & Shakti (with Fleet Cdr RAdm DK Tripathi embarked onboard) enter Port of Makassar, Indonesia on a 3-day visit. Professional & Social interactions incl sports fixtures planned 2 further strengthen bonds during stay @IndianEmbJkt The professional and social interaction and sports fixtures aim to further bolster India's strong bonds of friendship with Indonesia. INS Shakti and INS Kamorta are on the last leg of their two-month operational deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific Ocean. (ANI)