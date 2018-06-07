INS Sunayna returns to India after successful evacuation in Socotra

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna on Thursday reached India's Porbandar harbour after successfully evacuating 38 Indian nationals, who were stranded in Socotra Islands in the aftermath of cyclone Mekuna.

The ship Sunayna entered Porbandar harbour at 9 am on June 7, after the successful evacuation during a swift Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operation, code-named Operation NISTAR.

The Indian Nationals were stranded for nearly ten days after severe Cyclonic Storm - Mekenu devastated the area around Socotra Island. INS Sunayna was diverted from Gulf of Aden deployment to Socotra Island for search and rescue operations after Indian Navy received a distress call from Directorate General of Shipping and Indian Sailing Vessels Association.

The 38 Indian nationals were successfully rescued/ evacuated in the early morning of 03' June 2018. All the evacuees were safely embarked onboard the ship and were immediately provided with medical care, food, water and telephone facilities. As the ship entered Porbandar harbour, it was received by Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman & Diu Naval Area. After an initial briefing about the scheduled disembarkation formalities, all 38 Indian nationals were put through mandatory customs clearance and immigration checks. Primary medical care facilities were also offered by the Indian Navy staff. They were served light refreshments. Post completion of all the administrative formalities, they were handed over to the civil police to facilitate their return to native places. A "very severe" Cyclone Mekunu crossed Socotra on May 24, leaving 38 Indians stranded on the island with limited food and water. The cyclone led to flooding of Socotra's villages and capsized boats while disrupting all sorts of communication channels. (ANI)