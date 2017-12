[India], December 05 (ANI): Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul on Monday marked the Navy Day at the port of Salalah in Oman.

The ship, a part of the Western Fleet, based at Mumbai, is currently on deployment for anti piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

The visit of the ship at Salalah coincides with the Indian Navy Day, celebrated on December 4 every year.

On this occasion, the ship was kept open to visitors. (ANI)