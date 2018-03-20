'Inspired' by Rahul's speech, Goa Congress chief resigns

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the party President.

Naik said, "Inspired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech at the plenary session where he said that the younger generation should come forward to take leadership, I have resigned from the post of Goa Congress president."

Naik, had replaced Luizinho Falerio as the Goa Congress chief on July 7 last year.

In his concluding speech on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had vowed the party leaders to build a new Congress with "talented youngsters'. (ANI)