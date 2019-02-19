Instead of begging openly for his life, Imran Khan giving such statements on Pulwama attack: DB Shekatkar

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Instead of begging openly for his life, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving such statements on the Pulwama terror attack, said Defence Expert and Lt. Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar on Tuesday.

"If Imran does not listen to Pakistan army, ISIS and terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed then he will meet the same fate what has happened to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Shariff. He will suffer in jail and then be killed in some time like previous prime ministers of Pakistan. That is why instead of begging openly for his life, he is giving such statements on the Pulwama terror attack," Shekatkar told ANI.

DB Shekatkar, who was responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement seeking “actionable evidence” about Islamabad’s links to Pulwama terror attack, said: "If it is not in their interest then why are they supporting terrorism? Now the punishment which India is going to give to the Pakistani army, terrorists, ISIS and government will not be in their personal interest. This time, India will not make a mistake to forgive them again."

"Pakistan has become bankrupt, they are begging for money like a beggar. To whom is Pakistan fooling? If Pakistan is not benefitted then why they sent their terrorists to harm India. We must account on every ounce of the blood of our soldiers and Indian citizens. Pakistan has to pay for our damage as no short cut is left now," he added.

Seeking strong action against Pakistan from the Centre, DB Shekatkar stated: "Now our government is left with no option but to take strict action against Pakistan. There is nothing to do with common man or Kashmiris, but people who took a gun and stood against the Indian Army will be shot down dead for sure. Also, strict action will be taken against the anti-nationals residing in India."

As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM in Awantipora area of Pulwama on February 14.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the televised address, said that Pakistan is ready to discuss terrorism, which, he said, is a “problem for the entire region.”

Noting that the Indian media and politicians were talking about “revenge” in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, Khan said: “If you think of attacking Pakistan, Pakistan will not think but retaliate.”

At the same time, he added: “But where will it lead to? It is in the hands of humans to start a war but to end a war is not in the hands of the humans.” (ANI)