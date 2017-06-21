Instead of projecting victim card, Tejashwi Yadav should explain source of money: BJP

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashvi Yadav should explain the source of money instead of projecting the victim card.

"Tejashvi Yadav is still an infant in politics. By the grace of his father, he has been elected as a MLA and now a minister. But in a short stint of power the amount of money they were amassed is really shocking. He needs to explain this. Instead of projecting a victim card, he should explain the source of money," BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.

He further said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rightly seized all his properties and the state investigation team will not be able to provide justice therefore probe should be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The investigative authorities conducted detailed inquiry. The ED has rightly seized all his properties. Certainly, lot of explanations needs to be made by Lalu Prasad Yadav. The state investigation team will not able to provide justice. It should be investigated by the CBI," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Income Tax (I-T) department is working under their laws and rules.

"The IT department is working under their laws and rules. They have collected properties through wrong and inappropriate way and then there should be a proper investigation on this," Vijayvargiye said.

Tejashvi Yadav has rejected any wrongdoing by his family and stressed that rumours being spread are part of a political conspiracy and vendetta.

Yadav made the statement after the income tax department released a list of Lalu Yadav's relatives' seized Benami properties.

Without naming BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Yadav said that "insignificant person levels false allegations against our family to malign us and you (media) seek clarification, then why should we react".

In the recent past, Modi has levelled a slew of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and others.

"First it was reported that Misa Bharti was fined Rs 10,000 as penalty by the IT department. Then it was reported that Bharti was again penalised Rs. 20,000. I fail to understand what type of news is being reported in the media. If any news channel or newspaper has some proof, then they must show the said notices, or else those organisations should tender apology who had reported 'false' news," said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister.

Lalu's son further said they were ready to explain their side to the appropriate authority, but wanted to know who the real authority is.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged that former chief minister Rabri Devi owns more than 18 flats and 18 parking spaces in Patna.

"The land on which the complex has been built was bought by Rabri Devi when she was the Railway Minister. For all those whom she provided jobs, higher education and other needs, she (Rabri) had taken a bribe and bought this land which is worth more than Rs. 18 crores. She owns more than 18 flats and 18 parking spaces in Patna alone. There is also another area which is under the name 'Sherya Construction' it was bought in 2011 and another complex which is on 'Ranjan Path- which consist of 10 flats in the name Marachhiya Devi (mother of Lalu)," he told ANI. (ANI)