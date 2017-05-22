'Instead of stone pelter, tie Arundhati Roy to jeep,' Paresh Rawal says, sparks Twitter outrage

  1. Sify.com
Paresh Rawal attacks Arundhati Roy, Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi: Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Paresh Rawal found himself in the middle of a Twitter row on Monday after he wrote that Booker winning author Arundhati Roy be tied to an army jeep, whilst referring to a Kashmiri man who was bound in front of an army jeep in the Valley last month.

“Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!”, the Lok Sabha member from Gujarat tweeted late on Sunday. It wasn’t clear what context he was speaking in.

Roy, known for her support to the cause of the Kashmiri separatism, is set to launch her second feature length novel 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness' in June.

The incident in which a Kashmiri man was tied to an army jeep in Beerwah area of Budgam district, ostensibly as a human shield, occurred in April sparking an outrage in Kashmir. The army launched a court of inquiry against a Major over the incident.

Rawal also endorsed a tweet by another user that suggested journalist Sagarika Ghose be treated similarly.

Ghose responded to Rawal's outrageous statement via Twitter. Rawal was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 general election. His comments come in the wake of increase fissures between the BJP-Peoples Democratic Party government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reactions fromTwitter poured in rigt after the actor-turned-poltician tweeted about the Army.

