'Instead of stone pelter, tie Arundhati Roy to jeep,' Paresh Rawal says, sparks Twitter outrage

New Delhi: Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Paresh Rawal found himself in the middle of a Twitter row on Monday after he wrote that Booker winning author Arundhati Roy be tied to an army jeep, whilst referring to a Kashmiri man who was bound in front of an army jeep in the Valley last month.

“Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!”, the Lok Sabha member from Gujarat tweeted late on Sunday. It wasn’t clear what context he was speaking in.

Roy, known for her support to the cause of the Kashmiri separatism, is set to launch her second feature length novel 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness' in June.

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017 The incident in which a Kashmiri man was tied to an army jeep in Beerwah area of Budgam district, ostensibly as a human shield, occurred in April sparking an outrage in Kashmir. The army launched a court of inquiry against a Major over the incident. Rawal also endorsed a tweet by another user that suggested journalist Sagarika Ghose be treated similarly. We have a wide variety of choices ! https://t.co/rpciWyhLha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017 Ghose responded to Rawal's outrageous statement via Twitter. Wonderful sir, too good. You really are a model parliamentarian https://t.co/rPjPWRYC3Q — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 22, 2017 Rawal was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 general election. His comments come in the wake of increase fissures between the BJP-Peoples Democratic Party government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reactions fromTwitter poured in rigt after the actor-turned-poltician tweeted about the Army.

Such a depressing time to find veteran actor Paresh Rawal join the bigoted rank of Anupam Kher to make such a shallow, misogynistic tweet. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) May 22, 2017 Tie Arundhati Roy to jeep says @SirPareshRawal

Such a depressing time to find veteran actor Paresh Rawal join the bigoted rank of Anupam Kher to make such a shallow, misogynistic tweet. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) May 22, 2017 Tie Arundhati Roy to jeep says @SirPareshRawal

Tie as many as you want, Sir, but problem going nowhere. Still the BJP's to solve — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) May 22, 2017 Paresh Rawal is helping bring Arundhati Roy back in headlines on the eve of the publication of her second novel in 20 years. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 22, 2017 I wonder what stops @SirPareshRawal to volunteer and sit on the Army Jeep? He can't do this much for the soldiers? For a week? Pls accept. https://t.co/IuABKGBC4b — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 22, 2017 @SirPareshRawal Am deeply moved by your empathy that brings every character to life in movies. But I'm shocked by your ability to be so violent with words! — Priyanka Borpujari (@Pri_Borpujari) May 21, 2017 Paresh Rawal should ignore Arundhati Roy. She feeds off India-bashing. Saying a politically incorrect thing to her is giving her victim-ammo — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 22, 2017