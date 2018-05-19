INSV Tarini all set to return on May 21

[India], May 19 (ANI): Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini is all set to complete its circumnavigation of the globe and return to Goa on May 21. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Admiral Sunil Lamba, will flag in the vessel in Goa on Monday.

"#WelcomeHomeTarini #INSVTarini is returning back to Goa, India after her historic circumnavigation of the globe! Smt @nsitharaman and Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS to welcome them on 21st May'18," the Defence Ministry of India tweeted.

The Defence Minister also tweeted a satellite picture from her official handle. INSV Tarini set out for sail on September 10, 2017 from Goa. It is the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe and is being led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi. The crew comprises of Lieutenant P Swathi, Lieutenant Pratibha Jamwal (Air Traffic Control specialists), Lieutenant Vijaya Devi, Sub Lieutenant Payal Gupta (both Education officers) and Lieutenant B Aishwarya a Naval Architect. The expedition was covered in five legs, with stopovers at four ports: Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa. (ANI)