INSV Tarini arrives in Goa after historic circumnavigation

[India], May 21 (ANI): The all woman-crew commanding the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini on Monday arrived here after successfully circumnavigating the globe for eight months.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received the six-member team along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lamba.

The INSV Tarini is the first Indian all-women crew to circumnavigate the globe, led by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi. The crew comprises of Lieutenant P Swathi, Lieutenant Pratibha Jamwal (Air Traffic Control specialists), Lieutenant Vijaya Devi, Sub Lieutenant Payal Gupta (both Education officers) and Lieutenant B Aishwarya, a Naval Architect.

The expedition was covered in five legs, with stopovers at four ports - Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa. (ANI)