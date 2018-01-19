INSV Tarini crosses Cape Horn

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Indian Navy's first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, has rounded the Cape Horn through the Drake Passage, early Friday morning.

The closest land of Antarctica lies 600 miles South across roughest stretch on planet known which is known as Drake Passage, which the Indian crew crossed today, Indian Navy Spokesperson said.

Marking this achievement for India, all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini hoisted the Indian flag as they crossed Cape Horn.

The women crew was trained in the Ocean Sailing Node at Goa. INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year and showcases the 'Make in India' initiative on the International forum. The expedition, titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential. It further aims to showcase 'Nari Shakti' on the world platform and help revolutionalise the societal mindset towards women in India by raising the visibility of their participation in the challenging environment. The vessel will return to Goa in April 2018. The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at four ports: Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa. (ANI)