INSV Tarini enters Cape Town

[India], March 2 (ANI): INSV Tarini carrying all-women crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama on Friday entered South Africa's Cape Town.

The Navy spokesperson DK Sharma VSM informed about the successful expedition and said, "INSV Tarini entered Cape Town (South Africa) today during its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe. This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew"

The vessel is captained by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, and the crew comprises Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa on September 10, 2017.

"The vessel has covered 17500 Nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on 25 September 17, Cape Leeuwin on 09 November 17 and Cape Horn on 19 January 18," said the Navy statement.

"The crew and the vessel have encountered rough seas and extremely cold temperature coupled with stormy weather conditions, making the task of circumnavigation highly daunting and challenging. The vessel's passage through the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans thus far, has witnessed winds in excess of 60 knots and waves upto 7 meters high," said the spokesperson.

The indigenously-built INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted in the Indian Navy earlier this year, and showcases the 'Make in India' initiative on the International forum.

The expedition is titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama'.

"It is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential. It also aims to showcase 'Nari Shakti' on the world platform and help in transforming societal attitudes and mindset towards women in India by raising visibility of their participation in challenging environs," said the Navy statement.

The vessel would return to Goa in April 2018, on completion of the voyage.

The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands), and Cape Town (South Africa). Presently, the vessel has covered four of the five legs of the voyage and has entered the last port at Cape Town, South Africa.

"The crew has also been collating and updating meteorological, ocean and wave data on a regular basis for accurate weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), as also monitoring marine pollution on the high seas. They would interact extensively with the local populace, especially children, during the port halt to promote Ocean sailing and the spirit of adventure," informed the Navy.

The vessel is likely to depart Cape Town on March 14, 18. (ANI)