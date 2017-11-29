INSV Tarini enters New Zealand's Lyttelton port

[New Zealand], Nov 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy's first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, has entered New Zealand's Lyttelton port during its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa on September 10, since then the vessel has covered 7,800 Nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on September 17 and Western Australia's Cape Leeuwin on November 9.

The vessel is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi. INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel, which was inducted in the Indian Navy earlier this year and showcases the 'Make in India' initiative on the International forum. The expedition, titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential. It further aims to showcase 'Nari Shakti' on the world platform and help revolutionalise the societal mindset towards women in India by raising visibility of their participation in challenging environment. The vessel will return to Goa in April, 2018. The expedition is being covered in five legs, with stop-overs at four ports: Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa. The crew is monitoring marine pollution on the high seas and would interact extensively with the local populace, especially children, during the port halt to promote ocean sailing and spirit of adventure. The vessel is likely to depart Lyttelton on December 12. (ANI)