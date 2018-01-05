Intense fog affects trains, flights

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Hundreds of passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the railways stations were stranded after operations of trains and flights continue to be affected as dense fog prevails in the National Capital Region (NCR).

62 trains in Delhi have been delayed, 20 rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to low visibility as fog continues to grip the region

17 flights have been delayed at the Delhi Airport, at the time of filing this report.

The air quality in the national capital has been keeping under 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse.

Yesterday, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Nitin Chowdhary told ANI that the Indian Railways has installed a fog-safety device in the trains to prevent their long delays in winters. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of few weekly special trains, in order to clear the holiday rush of passengers and the inconvenience caused due to dense fog in the national capital region. Moreover, hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed and rescheduled for the last couple of days. The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days. (ANI)