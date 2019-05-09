Intense heat wave batters North India, at 40C hottest summer in Jammu

[India], May 9 (ANI): The northern part of India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave, with Jammu recording the highest temperature of the season at over 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Known as the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu for the first time touched 40 degrees Celsius in this summer season. However, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (40 kmph-50 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

In the national capital of Delhi, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius with strong surface winds of 8 km per hour during the day time, said Indian Meteorological Department. Dust or thunderstorms are expected to hit Delhi tomorrow and bring a very slight dip in the city's temperature that is predicted to be at 40 degree Celsius. Delhiites might get relief from the sweltering heat as the partly cloudy sky with light rain is predicted for May 12 and May 13 in the city. Pollution in the national capital continues to remain in the "very poor" category according to SAFAR. Meanwhile the IMD has predictied that for the next several days till May 13, heat wave conditions are "very likely" in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema. Dust raising winds are predicted "very likely" in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Delhi. Private weather forecaster Skymet said that by May 13, in the wake of widespread pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers over most parts of the country, heat wave conditions will abate completely from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)