Interaction with MUDRA beneficiaries 'extraordinary', says PM Modi

, Apr. 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was "extraordinary".

In a special programme, over 100 beneficiaries of the PMMY shared their success stories during an interaction with the Prime Minister at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, earlier today.

Taking on to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today's interaction with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries was extraordinary. It was extremely gladdening to hear about their journey and how Mudra has transformed their lives."

He also thanked the beneficiaries for presenting him with their products.

"Each Mudra beneficiary has an inspiring story. They have attained success due to their hardwork and determination. A few of the beneficiaries also presented their products to me. I thank them for their gesture," said another tweet.

The Mudra Yojana is a unique initiative, which pins hopes on the skills and strengths of the poor, neo-middle class and middle class.

It brings out the entrepreneurial energy in the people and furthers a spirit of self-reliance among them.

During the informal interaction with Prime Minister Modi, many of the beneficiaries explained how their lives had improved through the use of the Mudra loans sanctioned to them.

Kiran Kumari, a beneficiary from Bokaro, Jharkhand, who received a loan of Rs. 2 lakh, explained how she started her own toy and gift shop.

Earlier, she and her husband earned their livelihood selling toys as hawkers.

However, after receiving the loan, she has been able to establish herself as a successful entrepreneur.

Munirabanu Shabbir Hussain Malek from Surat, who received a Mudra loan of Rs. 1.77 lakh explained how she took LMV driving training and is now earning Rs. 25,000 per month, by driving an auto rickshaw.

Veena Devi, from Kathua District of Jammu and Kashmir, who works as a weaver, received a Mudra loan of Rs. 1 lakh.

She is now one of the leading manufacturers of Pashmina shawls in her area.

Devi also presented one Pashmina shawl to the Prime Minister, during the interaction today.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the entrepreneurs.

He said that 11 crore people have so far benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

PM Modi also said that one of the aims of this scheme is to increase self-confidence among the people.

He said that so far, the conventional thinking has been that employment is generated either in the public sector or in the private sector.

This scheme, he said, has helped in the development of the "personal sector" as a means of livelihood and self-employment.

Ministers of State for Finance, Pon. Radhakrishnan and Shiv Pratap Shukla were also present on the occasion. (ANI)