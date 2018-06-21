Interfaith passport issue: Official says he was taking precautions

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Lucknow passport office official, who allegedly harassed an interfaith couple during their passport issuing procedure, said on Thursday that he was taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure there was no forgery involved.

"I asked Tanvi Seth to get the name 'Shadia Anas' endorsed as it was mentioned on her Nikahnama (marriage contract), but she refused. We have to do thorough checks to ensure no person is changing their name to obtain a passport," the official, Vikas Mishra, told ANI.

Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, earlier in the day, alleged that they were being harassed by an officer at a Lucknow passport office, as the former was married to a Muslim and did not change her name. Seth further said that she was being harassed as the officer questioned her marital status and spoke to her rudely. She also claimed that others in the passport office did not even react to his "rude demeanour." Meanwhile, her husband stated that he was told to change his religion and take "pheras." However, the two were handed their passports today. (ANI)