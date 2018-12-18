Interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao elevated to Additional Director rank

[India] Dec 18 (ANI): The interim chief of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) M Nageswara Rao was promoted to the rank of an Additional Director by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Rao was appointed as interim chief of the CBI after the government stepped in between the fight of CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana that took place at midnight of October 24. After his appointment, the Centre had sent both Verma and Asthana on a leave with immediate effect.

While giving him certain powers as interim chief of the CBI, the Supreme Court had asked him not to formulate any key policy decisions until it hears the petition regarding the feud between Verma and Asthana. (ANI)