Interim CBI director Nageswara Rao cancels transfer orders by Alok Verma

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Soon after assuming charge as Interim CBI Director on Friday, M Nageshwar Rao cancelled all the transfer orders issued by ex-Director Alok Verma.

"All transfer orders issued by ex-Director Alok Verma have been reversed by interim Director M Nageshwar Rao," CBI sources told ANI.

After being reinstated, Verma on Wednesday had withdrawn almost all transfer orders made by Rao. Around 13 CBI officers were transferred by Rao after Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were sent on forced leave.

Rao was first given charge as interim Director after the Centre's October 23 decision, when it had divested him of his powers along with Special Director Rakesh Asthana following a bitter fight between them alleging each other's involvement in corruption. Rao once again took charge of the office of the CBI Director on Friday after Verma was posted as DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards on Thursday, two days after he was reinstated as the CBI Director by the Supreme Court. Rao, 1986-batch Odisha cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will look after the duties of the Director, till the appointment of a new Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Rao took the interim charge after Selection Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to remove Verma. Chief Justice of India is also a member of the Committee but he was represented by Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court. Asthana has accused Verma of accepting bribe from a Hyderabad-based businessman being investigated by the agency. Verma has also accused Asthana committing the same crime. (ANI)