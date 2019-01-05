International Buddhist Confederation delegation meets Biplab Deb, discusses setting up of Buddhist University

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Members from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday to discuss the opening of a Buddhist University in the state.

The two-member Buddhist team consisted of IBC's secretary Ven. Khemachara Bhikkhu and principal of the Dhamma Dipa school Dr Dharmapiya, beside Sankar Roy, MLA of Sabroom, where the proposed university is likely to be set up.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr Dharmapiya said, "Buddhist heritage is spread over a large area across borders. It is imperative to create an institutional network by reviving the forgotten relics of religion. This is a unique initiative to unite India with the South East Asian and the ASEAN nations."

He added, "Buddhism has been a common religion of these nations and that went from India. It can play a vital role in reviving the heritage and cultural linkages for sub-regional cooperation amongst countries like India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos and other nations of Southeast Asia." The proposal for setting a Buddhist university in this region was first raised and discussed during the three-day international seminar on 'India's North Eastern Region and Buddhist Heritage - Bridge between South Asia and South East Asia,' which was organised in Delhi. (ANI)