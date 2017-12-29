International cocaine drug peddlers nabbed in Andhra

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Commissioners Task Force West Zone team on Friday apprehended three foreigners in drug peddling case here.

Two Nigerians - Ajah John Chukwu and Benard Wilson and one citizen of Ghana Mason Lucas were arrested with 250 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of heroin, worth Rs 50 lakhs in the international market.

According to sources, they were likely to sell the contraband in the local market for about Rs 1 crore.

Police recovered a weighing machine, passport, identity card, two laptops, 10 mobile phones, one two-wheeler and 50 plastic covers from them. (ANI)

Further investigation is on. (ANI)