International credit card cloning racket busted, five held

[India] Nov. 17 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Friday busted international credit card cloning racket and arrested five persons.

The sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda apprehended interstate gang of five members- Ayyappan, Raghavendra, Vamshi Krishna, Bhaskar Rao and Sidhula Bhaskar- who, according to police, have been cloning International credit cards, USA, UK and Australia.

The police also seized one laptop, sixteen POS machines, magnetic card reader, and Rs. 2 Lakh in cash from their possession.

The gang led by IT engineer Ayyappan (30) had defrauded the foreigners mainly USA, UK and Australia to the tune of over Rs. 30 lakh till now, said police. The gang had cheated the innocent foreigners by cloning the credit card data, swindled their amount using POS machines at various places in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Guntur and other cities. (ANI)