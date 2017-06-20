International Day of Yoga: Rajiv Chowk Metro station to remain closed till 8.30 a.m.

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday that the Rajiv Chowk Metro station would remain closed till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday (June 21) because of the events and activities related to the observation of International Day of Yoga (IDY) in the area close to it.

A DMRC statement said, "

As advised by Delhi Police, the entry and exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain closed till 8.30 a.m. on 21st June 2017. This has been necessitated in view of the security requirements for the 'International Day for Yoga' which is being organized at Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) on 21st June 2017.

" " However, interchange of passengers will be available at the station for Line 3/4 (Blue Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) and vice versa during this period. Normal entry/exit for passengers will be available at the station from 8.30 a.m. onwards, the DMRC added in its statement. (ANI)