International drug cartel busted, Heroin worth Rs 20 cr seized

[India], May 07 (ANI): A team of Special Cell Southern Range of the Delhi Police, on Monday, busted an International drug cartel.

The Special Cell team also apprehended a key member of the operation, identified as Oliver Chijike Iheanacho, a 40-year-old Nigerian national.

The team also recovered four kilograms of Heroin worth Rs 20 crores

On May 1, the Special Cell had received information that Oliver would come near a petrol pump in Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi, to deliver a consignment of Heroin to a Punjab based drug dealer.

The arrested Nigerian also disclosed that apart from Indians, individuals of Afghanistan and African origin were also part of the drug cartel. He revealed that he used to get consignments of drugs from his other African-origin associates residing in the national capital. He also mentioned that he used to send consignments of Heroin to other countries including England, France, Canada and South Africa through courier companies. Further efforts are being made to identify and arrest the other individuals involved in the racket from Delhi and Punjab and to unearth the whole syndicate. Some travel documents suspected to be forged, have also been recovered from the accused which are being verified. A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Special Cell in this regard. The Special Cell, in its crackdown on drug suppliers, had busted several narcotic drug cartels in the past and arrested several members of these cartels and by recovering huge consignments of drugs including heroin, opium etc. In pursuit of that drive against the drug cartel, the Special Cell had recovered more than 85 kgs of high-grade Heroin, during the past one year. On April 10, the Special Cell had busted an international narco-syndicate gang and arrested four people with 29 kg heroin worth Rs 125 crore. (ANI)