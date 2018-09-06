International exposure necessary for Indian sportsperson: Army Chief

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): It is important for Indian sportspersons to get international exposure for in the run-up to Mission Olympics 2020, said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat after meeting Asian Games 2018 medal winners from Army.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the event organized on Wednesday to felicitate Asian Games players for the Army, General Rawat said, "I spoke to players and they want that they should get continuous International exposure. It enhances their confidence as well as relieves them from stage fright. It is important they continuously keep competing with the international sportsman. There is still two years in Olympics and we want to make sure that maximum international exposure is given to our players by that time."

He also motivated non-winners to keep working hard to win medals in future and said, "I want to congratulate the whole contingent and not only medal winners. Some have won this time and some might have not but they will keep working hard and I am sure they will bring more medals in the future." Detailing about the preparations for Olympic Games, General Rawat said, "Preparations for Mission Olympics are continuously ongoing. We are trying that the maximum number of our sportsman can be sent this year for Olympics. From Army 73 sportsmen and coaches went this time in Asian Games. We have got a total number of 11 medals including 4 Silver and 4 Gold. We have now started excelling in many new sports as well. I hope that mission Olympics 2020 will also be very successful." India clinched a total of 69 medals in the prestigious quadrennial tournament- 15 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze. (ANI)