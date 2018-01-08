International kite festival begins in Gujarat

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): People from across the globe gathered in the state capital of Gujarat for the International Kite Festival.

The festival, which began yesterday, was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront.

While addressing the media here, Rupani said: "People from different countries and states come here to fly kites. For around eight days, kite festivals will be celebrated in different cities across the state. Kites of all shapes and sizes are flown, and the main competition is to battle."

He added that the festival will give a boost to the kite industry, which employs around three lakh people. Since 1989, Ahmedabad has hosted the International Kite Festival as part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, which brings kite makers and flyers from all over the world to demonstrate their unique creations. The festival will end on January 14. (ANI)