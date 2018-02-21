International Mother Language Day 2018: A day to celebrate and promote linguistic diversity

New Delhi: A language disappears every two weeks on average, and with it its entire heritage, claims the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

With that statistic in mind, the UN agency introduced International Mother Language Day in 1999, a world-wide annual observance held on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote multilingualism.

There are over 7,000 languages in the world; India alone has about 22 officially recognised languages, 1635 rationalised mother tongues, 234 identifiable mother tongues, according to the latest data available from Census 2001.

UNESCO, which is celebrating International Mother Language Day for nearly 20 years, aims at preserving it and promoting mother tongue-based multilingual education. This year, UNESCO commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its bold statement that 'no discrimination can be made on the basis of language', and celebrates its translation into more than 500 languages. The theme of 2018's introduced International Mother Language Day is Linguistic diversity and multilingualism count for sustainable development. "This year, UNESCO commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its bold statement that 'no discrimination can be made on the basis of language', and celebrates its translation into more than 500 languages," said the organisation. "Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status." On this day, UNESCO focuses on linguistic diversity and invites its Member States to celebrate the day in as many languages as possible "as a reminder that linguistic diversity and multilingualism are essential for sustainable development." The Bangladesh connection On this day in 1952, students and people took to the streets in Dhaka to protest the then Pakistan government's refusal to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan. Following the movement, the Pakistani government was compelled to include an article in the country's constitution on February 29, 1956 that declared, "The state languages of Pakistan shall be Urdu and Bengali." Humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February...", thousands of people thronged the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital and elsewhere in the early hours today to pay homage to the language heroes.