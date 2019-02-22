International pressure will surely have an impact on Pak: VK Singh

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A day after Pakistan banned 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and UN-designated terrorist Hafeez Saeed’s Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), MoS MEA and former Army Chief VK Singh said that international pressure will surely have an impact on Pakistan.

“See it as a part of the pressure being created on them. The way international pressure is mounting on Pakistan, it will surely have an impact on them,” Singh told media here when asked about the ban on JuD and FIF.

The decision comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of as many as 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and was orchestrated by Pakistan based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Saeed's JuD, along with several other terror outfits such as al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, FiF, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is a part of UN Security Council sanctions list. Sources have claimed that the outfits were banned due to India's rising diplomatic pressure. (ANI)