International red sandalwood smuggling racket busted

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Crime Branch unearthed an international red sandalwood smuggling racket on Saturday.

The STF arrested four people from the national capital earlier in the day, following which a fourth person was arrested in connection with the case.

Nearly 4.5 tonnes of red sandalwood was recovered from a truck during the raid.

The worth of the seized goods is said to be about Rs 1.40 Crore in the Indian market and Rs 4.2 Crore in the Chinese market.

Crime Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ram Gopal Naik informed media persons of the same. (ANI)