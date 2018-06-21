International Yoga Day: India is powerful, growing, says Piyush Goyal

[India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, due to yoga's global reach, other countries see India as a powerful, growing and respectful nation.

Goyal, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pankaj Singh, performed Yoga in Uttar Pradesh's Noida city.

"I'm pleased to be a part of this celebration and accompany my brother Pankaj Singh here. It's commendable to see how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated yoga worldwide and how much it has been appreciated by all. Through this occasion, other countries see India to a level of power, growth and respect," Goyal told media here.

"This is an official day that India has proposed to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) making it recognized worldwide. June 21, every year will be an International day of celebration which proves India's growth," he added. Further emphasing on the benefits of yoga, Goyal said that it is a physical, mental and spiritual practice, attributed mostly to India. "With yoga- mind, body and soul will always be relaxed also youth and people will excel in fitness. For a stress free and disease free life yoga is important. Everyone should initiate yoga in their lives as concentration and mental power grows," Goyal noted. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani also performed Yoga at an event in Punjab's Chandigarh city and said "I thank people for participating in large numbers." Union Minister Prakash Javadekar too performed Yoga at Mumbai's Marine Drive, earlier in the day. A large number of people attended the event and practiced yoga asanas. On a related note, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also performed Yoga in Lucknow during early morning hours today. The fourth International Yoga Day kicked off to a grand start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)