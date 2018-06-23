Internet service restored in Anantnag

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Internet services that were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday following an encounter have been restored.

The internet services were suspended yesterday after the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srigufwara area.

At least four terrorists were killed in the encounter. A policeman also lost his life in the exchange of firing.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, the Centre announced to suspend the security operations in the Valley during the holy month of Ramzan.

However, the suspension was lifted last week and the Centre announced that there would be no extension of the ceasefire in the state. (ANI)