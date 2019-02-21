Internet services restored in Jammu

As Jammu remained peaceful during relaxation of curfew in the entire city, the administration has also restored 2G mobile internet services.

Internet service was snapped in the region, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, to restrict the spread of rumors and inflammatory posts. Authorities had also warned of strict action against those who upload fake, inflammatory posts and pictures on social media.

Earlier in the day, authorities had relaxed for three hours curfew in Jammu city where it was imposed on Friday, following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence that broke out over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14.

On Monday, curfew was relaxed for two hours in the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu from 2 pm to 5 pm. (ANI)