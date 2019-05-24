Internet services suspended in Kashmir after terrorist Musa killed

[India], May 24 (ANI): Hours after the killing of most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa, the local authorities have suspended mobile Internet services across the Valley.

The move is seen as a preventive one to ensure that inflammatory images and posts post are not uploaded on the social media platforms.

Besides, schools and colleges have also been shut down for a day in the Kashmir Valley.

According to the police report, Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama in the morning. He was the commander of al-Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

One AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher have been recovered in the operation at Dadsara village in Tral which began on Thursday. The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of Musa. After the state police forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on May 18, there was tension in the area. Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. (ANI)