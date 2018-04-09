Internet services to be suspended in Hapur from 6 pm today

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Internet services will be suspended from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The order has been issued by the District Magistrate in view of Bharat Bandh called on 10 April.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country against the Supreme Court ruling, which called for a dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Even after the Centre's review petition in the matter, a storm of outrage seized many parts of the country, including Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which saw angry protestors resorting to the destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to the legislature and judiciary.

In Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Law and Order Praveen Kumar informed that one person was killed and 448 people were detained amid the nationwide bandh called by several Dalits outfits over the dilution of the Act. Apart from this, nearly 40 people, including police personnel, the DIG said, were injured as protests turned violent. Meanwhile, six people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. (ANI)