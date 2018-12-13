Interpol issues red corner notice against Choksi: CBI

New Delhi: On the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request, Interpol on Thursday issued red corner notice against absconding businessman Mehul Choksi, confirmed CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI had earlier secured Interpol red corner notice against Nirav Modi. The premier investigative agency, however, could not secure it against Choksi as he had challenged it.

Both Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi fled the country in the first week of January after their companies were found cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

The duo has not returned to India since then despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts. Nirav Modi is said to be in London while Choksi is residing in Caribbean country Antigua and Barbuda. The government has also sent formal requests to both seeking their extradition.