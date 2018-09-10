Interpol notice issued against Nirav Modi's sister

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Purvi Deepak Modi, the sister of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi. The billionaire jeweller is wanted in India in the multi-crore rupees Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

According to the Interpol notice, Purvi is a Belgian national and is "wanted by the judicial authorities of India" on the charges of "money laundering."

The 44-year-old speaks English, Gujarati and Hindi.

As per the procedure, after an RCN is issued, Interpol urges its 192 member countries to arrest the fugitive, paving way for their extradition process.

In July, similar notices were issued against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his company executive Subhash Parab in connection with the scam. Nirav Modi and his uncle-cum-business-partner Mehul Choksi are accused of duping the PNB of nearly Rs 13,000 crore (USD 2 billion), with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. (ANI)