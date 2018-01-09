Intl Hawala racket: Accused sent to judicial custody

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent an arrested crew member of Jet Airways and alleged Hawala trader to two-day judicial custody for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth over Rupees three crore.

The accused crew member was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for carrying Rs 3.21 crore from Hong-Kong.

The DRI officials intercepted the accused woman when she was on a flight to Hong Kong yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the DRI, "The lady had carried foreign currency several times in the past at the behest of the Delhi- based hawala operator based in Vivek Vihar area of the national capital." (ANI)