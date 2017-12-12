Int'l workshop on Physics of Semiconductor Devices organised at IIT Delhi

[India], December 12 (ANI): A four-day 19th International Workshop on Physics of Semiconductor Devices (IWPSD-2017) began on Tuesday at IIT Delhi.

Chairman Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary, Department of Space A.S. Kiran Kumar formally inaugurated the event.

The main objective of the workshop is to provide an international forum to deliberate and share the emerging semiconductor Research and Development (R&D) fields in electronics; Very-large-scale integration (VLSI) technologies, Sensors, GaN (Galium Nitride) Materials and Devices, Crystal Growth and Epitaxy, Photovoltaics, Organic Semiconductors and Semiconductors for Quantum Computing among other.

Special emphasis was given on the role of semiconductor technologies in defence, space and other civilian applications.

A number of prominent Industries in the area of semiconductor R&D showcased their products along with a special industry session, mainly organized to promote 'Make in India' theme for exploring possibility of establishing semiconductor and electronics chips manufacturing in India.

A.S. Kiran Kumar in his inaugural address emphasized the need for creating and adopting indigenous technologies. He highlighted that many of the devices used in space missions are being fabricated at GAETEC (A DRDO unit), but the scope is tremendous.

Chairman DRDO and Secretary Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher presided over the function.

While extending all possible help to establish the semiconductor foundry/chip manufacturing in India, he expressed the hope that the electronics chip manufacturing industries would explore the incentives under 'Make in India' and tap the huge Indian Electronics market particularly the solar power and LED lighting.

Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri Dr G Satheesh Reddy stressed the need for development of navigation grade sensors, MEMs pressure sensors and accelerometers, T/R modules based on GaN technology, large format and low pitch IR detectors.

Director IIT, Delhi Prof. V Ramgopal Rao mentioned that IWPSD is the oldest international conference held in India in the area of semiconductor technology.

Renowned scientists and technologists from USA, Europe, Asia Pacific and other countries and over 130 internationally acclaimed plenary speakers were invited on the occasion. (ANI)