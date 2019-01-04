Introduce more trains on Khurdha-Bolangir line: Patnaik to Piyush Goyal

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce more trains on the newly constructed Khurdha-Bolangir railway line.

"I had raised the need of introducing more trains over this aspirational railway line, which as of now has been connected up to Nayagarh Town," Patnaik wrote to Goyal.

The Odisha Chief Minister said that the Railways has not introduced any passenger services over the section, for which people are waiting since a long time.

In his letter, Patnaik requested the Railways Minister to introduce one passenger train in the section, without any further delay, so that the genuine aspirations of the people of western Odisha can be met.

Justifying his request, Patnaik said that his government has sustained 50% of construction cost as well as it has provided entire land free of charge in the Daspalla to Bolangir portion (177 km) of the project. Patnaik also requested Goyal to take in immediate consideration about mail express trains from Nayagarh town with for connectivity to Howrah and Visakhapatnam. He also requested for the extension of Garib Rath trains to Nayagarh which originate from Bhubaneswar. Patnaik concluded the letter saying that the introduction of these trains would help the people to have better access to the coastal belt of the state and this would also help establish better connectivity to economic hubs like Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.(ANI)