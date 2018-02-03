Introduction of electoral bond is 'violation of Constitution': Yechury

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday hit out at the Center for the introduction of the electoral bond, terming it as 'crony capitalism' and 'violation of the Constitution'.

Yechury, while interacting with the media, stressed on the need to repeal the bond.

"This is nothing but crony capitalism of the highest order. It violates the constitution. It has to be repealed and this is what we have appealed to the Supreme Court," Yechury said.

The Supreme Court on February 2, issued a notice to the Central Government after hearing a petition filed by Yechury challenging the electoral bonds. The top court three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, also comprising Justices A. M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, issued the notice to the Centre on the same. The Centre had in its decision introduced electoral bond in elections, which was challenged by Yechury in the apex court. (ANI)