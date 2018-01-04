Intruder shot dead as BSF foils infiltration bid in J-K's Arnia

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): An infiltrator was on Thursday killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he climbed over the fence at the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) to enter the Indian side in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

The intruder was neutralized at around 7 a.m.

The complete area has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

In September last year, two armed intruders were killed after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.(ANI)