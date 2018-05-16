Investigation underway in Varanasi mishap: Official

[India], May 16 (ANI): Following the flyover collapse incident, which took place here on Tuesday, an official appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government said the investigation in the matter was underway.

"I can't say anything at this moment. Until we complete the investigation, talk to everyone concerned and check all the records, it won't be right to say anything," Raj Pratap Singh, a member of the committee constituted by the government to probe the incident, told ANI.

At least 15 people were killed and 11 critically injured when a huge slab of a flyover under-construction in Varanasi's Cantt area came down on cars and a local bus after two pillars collapsed.

Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident, which took place in the evening when the traffic was at its peak. Post the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night. Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda also directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with the health officials of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, KR Sudan, the project manager of the flyover, said the reason behind the mishap could only be ascertained after the completion of the investigation. Earlier today, Singh visited the site of collapse where damaged vehicles were being removed from under the rubble. (ANI)