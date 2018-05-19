  1. Sify.com
  4. Invited to form government, oath-taking on Monday: Kumaraswamy

Last Updated: Sat, May 19, 2018 20:06 hrs
Bengaluru: JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has invited him to form a government in the state, following the resignation of B.S.Yeddyurappa-led BJP regime ahead of its trust vote.

"The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday," Kumaraswamy told media after meeting Vala and staking claim. 

H D Kumaraswamy added that his swearing-in ceremony to be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, KCR, Chandrababu Naidu. As many as 2-3 lakh people are expected to be part of the ceremony.



