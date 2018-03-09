INX media case: CBI gets Karti's custody for 3 more days

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, till March 12 by in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

Karti has been in the custody of the CBI since his arrest on February 28, which ends today.

The CBI, however, had sought his remand for six more days.

Delhi's Patiala House Court also allowed the CBI application seeking permission to confront Karti with his chartered accountant S Bhaskaraman in Tihar jail.

The CBI had moved a plea for the custody of Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman for a confrontation between the two and also filed another application seeking permissions to produce Indrani and Peter Mukerjea for confrontation and identification of some locations in Delhi. The CBI has also recovered fresh documents relating to case after conducting searches on March 7 and 8 and submitted the seized documents to the court. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karti in connection with the case. The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Karti till March 20, the next date of hearing. Karti Chidambaram was arrested on his return from the UK at the Chennai airport on February 28 and later sent to the probe agency's custody. Karti is accused of receiving kickbacks a decade back to clear foreign investment into INX Media group, using the influence of his father P. Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister. (ANI)