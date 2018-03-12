INX media case: CBI seeks15-day judicial custody of Karti Chidambaram

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday sought 15-day judicial custody of Karti Chidambaram, who is an accused in the INX media case.

In the application submitted in Patiala House Court, the CBI has mentioned that Karti during the police custody had been evasive and non-cooperative.

"During the entire period of police custody remand, Karti Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative. Hence, CBI is conducting an investigation of the case without the co-operation of the accused. Therefore, under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody," the CBI has stated.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was rejected today as the court did not find merit in his plea. Earlier on March 10, the Delhi High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20. In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (ANI)