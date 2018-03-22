INX Media case: Delhi HC to pass order on Karti's bail plea tomorrow

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Friday (March 23) pass the order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a March 16 hearing, the court had reserved order on the matter.

On March 15, the Supreme Court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest in connection with the case. He now cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Karti is being investigated by the CBI and ED for his alleged role in the INX Media case.

The ED had arrested Karti in Delhi on February 16, and he is judicial custody till March 24. In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (ANI)