INX media case: Karti Chidambaram moves SC

[India], Feb. 22 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Thursday has moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons against him.

The apex court will hear the matter on February 23.

On February 21, a Delhi Court extended ED remand of S. Bhaskaran, Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant (CA) by two days, in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

ED sought the remands for more days as Bhaskaran needs to be confronted with some evidence.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Karti, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, in May 2017.

Karti is facing a probe for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora -and others. Chidambaram is alleged to have received Rs. 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now 9X Media, for helping it get the FIPB clearance when it was run by the Mukerjeas. (ANI)