INX media case: Karti Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till March 25

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance Minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 25 in connection with the INX media case.

In the application submitted in Patiala House Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation has mentioned that Karti in the police custody had been evasive and non-cooperative.

"During the entire period of police custody remand, Karti Chidambaram was evasive and non-cooperative. Hence, CBI is conducting an investigation of the case without the co-operation of the accused. Therefore, under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody," the CBI has stated.

Earlier on March 10, the Delhi High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20. In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

