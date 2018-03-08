INX media case: Karti moves Delhi HC for interim relief

[India], Mar 08 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday moved to the Delhi High Court seeking an interim relief in connection with the INX media case.

Karti approached the high court after the Supreme Court refused to grant him interim relief from Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) has moved an application in the Special Court and sought permission to conduct narco analysis test, or lie-detector test, on Karti.

Karti is accused of receiving kickbacks a decade back to clear foreign investment into INX Media group, using the influence of his father P. Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister. He was arrested on February 28 from Chennai by the CBI and later sent to the probe agency's custody. (ANI)