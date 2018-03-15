INX Media case: SC gives interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday gave interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest in connection with the INX Media case.

He now cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Thursday order was regarding the ED case pending in Delhi High Court in relation with the adjudication of the probe agency's power to arrest Karti Chidambaram under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The extension comes as a relief to Karti after the probe agency on March 13 moved the apex court against the high court order, which had granted him relief.

Karti, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED for his alleged role in the INX Media case. He is in judicial custody till March 24. The high court on March 9 restrained the ED from arresting Karti Chidambaram till March 20 after he claimed the probe agency could not conduct the investigation without registering a formal case. Karti Chidambaram and his father have dismissed the case as a political vendetta. The CBI and ED said Karti Chidambaram helped the INX Media Ltd get around foreign investment regulations in return for a bribe.(ANI)